Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for July 14-21:
THEFT:
• July 14 at 4:20 a.m., 7900 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• July 14 at 6:56 p.m., 8400 block of Kentucky Court North
• July 15 at 11:05 p.m., 1800 block of South Meadowwood Court
• July 18 at 7:20 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• July 18 at 10 a.m., 7700 block of Vincent Avenue North
• July 19 at 7:30 a.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 19 at 2:50 p.m., 6400 block of 84th Court North
• July 19 at 11:20 p.m., 9400 block of Noble Parkway North
ASSAULT:
• July 16 at 7 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 17 at 4 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 18 at 9:20 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• July 19 at 5:50 p.m., 7800 block of Xerxes Court North
BURGLARY:
• July 18 at 7:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• July 18 at 6:45 a.m., 7600 block of Hampshire Avenue North
• July 18 at 7:05 a.m., 7900 block of Yates Avenue North
• July 19 at 11:42 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
ROBBERY:
• July 18 at 8:33 p.m., 8500 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, July 14-20
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 186 calls for the week of July 14-20, including 129 emergency medical service calls. The calls included four fire calls, six hazardous-condition calls, eight service calls, 18 good-intent calls and 21 false alarm or false calls.
