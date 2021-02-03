Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Jan. 21-27:
THEFT:
• Jan. 21 at 6 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 21 at 10 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 4:35 a.m., 6900 block of Colorado Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 3:57 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 5:41 p.m., 3200 block of 80th Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 3 p.m., 5600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 1:50 p.m., 7600 block of Jolly Lane North
• Jan. 24 at 11:45 p.m., 6700 block of 64th Avenue North
• Jan. 24 at 9 p.m., 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Jan. 26 at 2 a.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 26 at 4:28 a.m., 7900 block of Regent Avenue North
• Jan. 27 at 3:01 p.m., 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
BURGLARY:
• Jan. 22 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 25 at 8 a.m., 4900 block of 93rd Way North
• Jan. 27 at 7 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 27 at 3:27 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North
ROBBERY:
• Jan. 21 at 5:09 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 24 at 1:05 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 27 at 12:30 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 21 at 8:15 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 21-27
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 128 calls for the week of Jan. 21-27, including 93 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included three fire calls, two overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat calls, one hazardous condition call, eight service calls, nine good-intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.
