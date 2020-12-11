Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department for Nov. 25-Dec. 2:
THEFT:
• Nov. 25 at 2 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 1 a.m., 2700 block of 84th Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 2:36 p.m., 6700 block of Oak Grove Parkway
• Nov. 25 at 6:45 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Nov. 26 at 6:54 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Nov. 26 at 12 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m., 6600 block of 67th Avenue North
• Nov. 30 at 4 a.m., 6700 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• Nov. 30 at 6 a.m., 8400 block of Regent Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 6:05 p.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 3:28 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 1 p.m., 7800 block of 85th Court North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 30 at 5 a.m., 7400 block of Unity Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Nov. 25 at 10;36 p.m., 7000 block of 74th 1/2 Avenue North
• Nov. 29 at 9:45 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Nov. 30 at 7:21 p.m., 6600 block of 63rd Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 3;31 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 3 at 7:30 a.m., 7200 block of Zane Avenue North
• Dec. 3 at 7:26 p.m., 8200 block of Zane Court North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 25-Dec. 2
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 141 calls for the week of Nov. 25-Dec. 2, including 94 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included three fire calls, two overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat calls, five hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 12 good intent calls and 18 false alarm or false calls.
