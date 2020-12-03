Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department for Nov. 19-25:

THEFT:

• Nov. 19 at 9:14 a.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 5:44 a.m., 7700 block of Regent Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 6:30 a.m., 1100 block of Meadowwood Drive North

• Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 6:05 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North

• Nov. 22 at 2:49 a.m., 6800 block of Winnetka Avenue North

• Nov. 22 at 6 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 22 at 4 a.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 8:25 a.m., 6800 block of 76th Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 7:04 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 5:36 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 19 at 5:20 p.m., 7800 block of Zane Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 5:37 p.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., 6600 block of West Broadway

• Nov. 23 at 11:41 p.m., 6000 block of 83rd Parkway North

ROBBERY:

• Nov. 21 at 6:20 p.m., 7700 block of York Lane North

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:

• Nov. 21 at 9:12 p.m., 7400 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 6:55 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Nov. 23 at 8:25 p.m., 8200 block of Russell Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Nov. 19-24

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 121 calls for the week of Nov. 19-24, including 90 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, two overpressure, rupture, explosion, or overheat calls, one hazardous condition call, 11 service calls, five good intent calls, and 10 false alarm and false calls.

