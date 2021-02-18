Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 4-10:
THEFT:
• Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 1:51 p.m., 8600 block of Xylon Court North
• Feb. 4 at 12 a.m., intersection of Noble Parkway North and Prestwick Parkway North
• Feb. 5 at 1:18 p.m., 7200 block of 72nd Lane North
• Feb. 6 at 6 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 6 p.m., 6500 block of 67th Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m., 8400 block of Adair Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 7 at 9:10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 8 at 12:17 a.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 6 at 5 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 7 at 4:45 a.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 4-10
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 143 calls for the week of Feb. 4-10, including 107 rescue- and EMS-related calls. The calls included one fire call, one hazardous-condition call, four service calls, 12 good-intent calls, and 18 false alarm or false calls.
