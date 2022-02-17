Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 3-9:
THEFT:
• Feb. 3 at 2:15 p.m., 9000 block of 85th Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 6:31 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 1 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 5 at 12:56 p.m., 6600 block of Edgemont Boulevard
• Feb. 5 at 2:26 p.m., 6000 block of 79th Avenue North
• Feb. 5 at 2 a.m., 6300 block of 84th Court North
• Feb. 5 at 7:18 a.m., 10100 block of Drew Lane North
• Feb. 6 at 9:05 a.m., 7400 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• Feb. 6 at 6 a.m., 9000 block of Woodhall Circle North
• Feb. 6 at 8:35 a.m., 8900 block of Montegue Terrace North
• Feb. 7 at 9:41 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 6:30 a.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 7 at 7 a.m., 4600 block of Birch Grove Circle North
• Feb. 7 at 1:21 p.m., 2100 block of 84th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 3 at 7:58 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 4 at 1:04 a.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 3 at 7:53 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• Feb. 4 at 5:44 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 4 at 1:22 p.m., 5400 block of 94th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 8 at 1 p.m., 600 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 8 at 8:15 p.m., 10500 block of Florida Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 3-9
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 145 calls for the week of Feb. 3-9, including 111 emergency medical service calls. The calls included one fire call, five hazardous-condition calls, six service calls, 11 good-intent calls, and 11 false alarm or false calls.
