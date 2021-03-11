Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Feb. 25 through March 4:
THEFT:
• Feb. 25 at 1:50 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Feb. 27 at 4:08 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 28 at 2:12 p.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North
• March 1 at 5:13 p.m., 7400 block of Brunswick Avenue North
• March 1 at 12:30 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• March 1 at 1:47 p.m, 5500 block of 81st Avenue North
• March 2 at 3:45 p.m, 7300 block of Douglas Drive North
• March 2 at 1:28 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m., 9500 block of Noble Parkway North
• Feb. 26 2:21 p.m., 6300 block of Virginia Avenue North
• Feb. 27 at 3:56 p.m., 6200 block of 71st Avenue North
• Feb. 27 at 4:49 p.m., 7100 block of 72nd Lane North
• Feb. 27 at 4:45 p.m., 5700 block of 103rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 26 at 9:17 p.m., 3200 block of Brookdale Drive North
• Feb. 28 at 3:49 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 25 at 12:40 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 26 at 7:54 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Feb. 27 at 11:32 p.m., 7500 block of 62nd Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 10:25 p.m., 6000 block of 68th Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 8:10 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Feb. 28 at 9:46 a.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• March 1 at 11:56 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Feb. 25-March 3
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 152 calls for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, including 115 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 fire call, 4 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 9 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm or false calls.
