Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 9-16:
THEFT:
• Dec. 12 at 3:11 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Dec. 14 at 10:34 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• Dec. 14 at 5:47 p.m., 7400 block of Imperial Drive North
• Dec. 14 at 4 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North
• Dec. 14 at 2:09 a.m., 8600 block of Maryland Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., 8600 block of Wyoming Avenue North
• Dec. 10 at 1 a.m., 7800 block of Xylon Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Dec. 10 at 9:12 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 10 at 1:30 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• Dec. 11 at 2:26 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North
• Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m., intersection of Regent Boulevard and Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec 9-15
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 159 calls for the week of Dec. 9-15, including 122 rescue and EMS-related calls. The cal
0ls included 3 fire calls, 1 over pressure, rupture or overheat call, 2 hazardous condition calls, 8 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.
