Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 9-16:

THEFT:

• Dec. 12 at 3:11 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Dec. 14 at 10:34 a.m., 7500 block of West Broadway

• Dec. 14 at 5:47 p.m., 7400 block of Imperial Drive North

• Dec. 14 at 4 a.m., 7800 block of Yates Avenue North

• Dec. 14 at 2:09 a.m., 8600 block of Maryland Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., 8600 block of Wyoming Avenue North

• Dec. 10 at 1 a.m., 7800 block of Xylon Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Dec. 10 at 9:12 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Dec. 10 at 1:30 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Dec. 11 at 2:26 p.m., 7600 block of Kentucky Avenue North

• Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m., intersection of Regent Boulevard and Brooklyn Boulevard

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec 9-15

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 159 calls for the week of Dec. 9-15, including 122 rescue and EMS-related calls. The cal

0ls included 3 fire calls, 1 over pressure, rupture or overheat call, 2 hazardous condition calls, 8 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

