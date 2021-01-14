Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 31 through Jan. 7:
THEFT:
• Dec. 31 at 5:51 a.m., 7400 block of 72nd Lane North
• Dec. 31 at 9 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Dec. 31 at 7 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 31 at 6:59 a.m., 3800 block of 83rd Avenue North
• Dec. 31 at 6:38 a.m., 3700 83rd Avenue North
• Dec. 31 at 11:30 p.m., 8200 block of Thomas Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 6:09 p.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 11 p.m., 5500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Jan. 2 at 4:58 a.m., 3600 block of 83rd Avenue North
• Jan. 3 at 8:15 p.m., 6300 block of Zane Avenue North
• Jan. 3 at 7:54 a.m., 2400 block of 80th Avenue North
• Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m., 8600 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 4 at 12:50 p.m., 8600 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 5 at 4 a.m., 5200 block of Hamilton Lane North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 31 at 2:04 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North
• Jan. 2 at 12 p.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• Jan. 2 at 12:01 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Jan. 5 at 5:49 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 31-Jan. 6
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 131 calls for the week of Dec. 31 through Jan. 6, including 91 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included five fire calls, one overpressure, rupture, explosion or overheat calls, two hazardous condition calls, 12 service calls, eight good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.
