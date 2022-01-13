Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 30 to Jan. 6:

THEFT:

• Dec. 31 at 1:03 p.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North

• Jan. 2 at 10:12 a.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North

• Jan. 2 at 12 p.m., 8700 block of Hillswick Trail North

• Jan. 3 at 12:04 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 3 at 5:43 p.m., 6200 block of 81st Avenue North

• Jan. 3 at 10:10 p.m., 2300 block of Brookdale Drive North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 30 at 9:21 a.m., 3700 block of 104th Trail North

• Jan. 4 at 11:50 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 4 at 10:40 p.m., 7800 block of West Broadway

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 1 at 8:19 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 3 at 7:51 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 2 at 10 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Jan. 2 at 3 p.m., 5500 block of Brookdale Drive North

• Jan. 5 at 9 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 29 to Jan. 5

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 232 calls for the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 5, including 178 emergency medical service calls. The calls included 2 fire calls, 1 overpressure, rupture or overheat call, 4 hazardous condition calls, 12 service calls, 23 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

