Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Dec. 22-28:

THEFT:

• Dec. 22 at 7:17 a.m., 6300 block of 67th Avenue North

• Dec. 22 at 12 a.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North

• Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., 8400 block of Yates Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 11 a.m., 6700 block of 80th Avenue North

• Dec. 23 at 3 a.m., 7400 block of 103rd Avenue North

• Dec. 24 at 5:06 a.m., 7600 block of Brunswick Avenue North

• Dec. 24 at 4 a.m., 7300 block of France Avenue North

• Dec. 24 at 11:51 a.m., 3000 block of 85th Avenue North

• Dec. 24 at 11:30 p.m., 2100 block of Gunflint Trail North

• Dec. 27 at 7 a.m., 8100 block of Lakeland Avenue North

• Dec. 27 at 6:03 a.m., 8000 block of Morgan Circle North

• Dec. 27 at 10 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Centre Drive North

• Dec. 28 at 8 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Dec. 28 at 4:52 p.m., 5200 block of 84th Court North

BURGLARY:

• Dec. 22 at 1:32 a.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 24 at 6:30 a.m., 3700 block of 90th Crescent North

• Dec. 26 at 11:56 p.m., 8600 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

• Dec. 27 at 12:40 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Dec. 27 at 4:39 p.m., 8500 block of Aspen Lane North

ROBBERY:

• Dec. 22 at 8:09 p.m., 6000 block of 65th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Dec. 22 at 10:23 p.m., 2600 block of 77th Boulevard North

• Dec. 24 at 10:02 p.m., 7800 block of Iris Drive North

• Dec. 27 at 10:17 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Dec. 22-28

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 178 calls for the week of Dec. 22-28, including 144 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, 4 hazardous condition calls, 5 service calls, 11 good intent calls, and 12 false alarm or false calls.

