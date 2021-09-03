Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for Aug. 19-26:
THEFT:
• Aug. 19 at 8:36 a.m., 8100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m., 2000 block of 85th Avenue North
• Aug. 20 at 12:07 p.m., 9900 block of Vera Cruz Lane North
• Aug. 22 at 10 p.m., 4500 block of 83rd Circle North
• Aug. 23 at 2:21 p.m., 7800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Aug. 23 at 10:25 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 5:16 a.m., 7500 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 5:14 a.m., 7700 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Aug. 24 at 8:58 p.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North
• Aug. 25 at 4:29 p.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North
• Aug. 25 at 9 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Aug. 25 at 4:29 p.m., 6700 block of Boone Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m., 9500 block of James Avenue North
• Aug. 20 at 3:30 p.m., 4900 block of 93rd Way North
• Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., 5600 block of 102nd Avenue North
• Aug. 21 at 12:01 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avene North
ROBBERY:
• Aug. 22 at 5:05 p.m., 5400 block of Village Creek Parkway
ASSAULT:
• Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, Aug. 19-23
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 114 calls for the week of Aug. 19-23, including 78 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 2 overpressure, rupture or overheat calls, 6 hazardous condition calls, 8 service calls, 11 good intent calls and 9 false alarm or false calls.
