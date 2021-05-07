Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 22-28:
THEFT:
• April 22 at 6:12 p.m., 6400 block of Edgewood Avenue North
• April 22 at 11:45 p.m., 4200 block of 82nd Avenue North
• April 22 at 9:37 a.m., 9400 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 23 at 7:18 p.m., 6000 block of 83rd Parkway North
• April 23 at 12 a.m., 8700 block of Straford Crossing North
• April 23 at 10 p.m., 3800 block of 90th Crescent North
• April 24 at 1:15 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 24 at 6:09 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• April 24 at 6:53 a.m., 8800 block of Zealand Avenue North
• April 25 at 6 p.m., 8800 block of Maplebrook Court North
• April 26 at 3:22 p.m., 8900 block of Woodhall Crossing North
• April 27 at 9:45 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• April 28 at 12:33 a.m., 7700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 28 at 12:44 p.m., 8900 block of Fransworth Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 26 at 11:37 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• April 22 at 8:25 p.m. at 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 22-28
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 131 calls for the week of April 22-28, including 95 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included two fire calls, three hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, 15 good-intent calls and nine false alarm or false calls.
