Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 15-21:
THEFT:
• April 15 at 10:34 a.m., 7400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• April 16 at 8 a.m., 5900 block of 65th Avenue North
• April 16 at 10:30 a.m., 10500 block of Noble Circle North
• April 17 at 7 p.m., 6000 block of 83rd Parkway North
• April 17 at 5 p.m., 6600 block of 96th Lane North
• April 18 at 5 p.m., 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North
• April 18 at 3:30 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 19 at 9:36 p.m., 6200 block of 65th Avenue North
• April 19 at 4:13 p.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 19 at 12:59 a.m., 4000 block of 83rd Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• April 15 at 2:11 a.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
• April 16 at 11:36 p.m., 6200 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• April 16 at 9 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• April 17 at 12:56 p.m., 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 17 at 6 a.m., 6200 block of 78th Avenue North
• April 17 at 2:42 a.m., 8500 block of Edinbrook Crossing North
• April 19 at 1:09 a.m., 3300 block of Brookdale Drive North
• April 19 at 9:53 p.m., 8300 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 20 at 9:07 a.m., 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North
• April 21 at 2:30 p.m., 4600 block of 106th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 16 at 3 p.m., 4600 block of Brookdale Drive North
• April 16 at 7:30 p.m., 1500 block of Brookdale Drive North
• April 17 at 3:31 p.m., 6200 block of West Broadway Avenue
• April 17 at 4:44 p.m,. 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• April 18 at 12 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
• April 18 at 10:44 p.m, 9400 block of West Broadway Avenue
• April 20 at 3:20 a.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• April 15 at 4:33 p.m., 7500 block of West Broadway
• April 17 at 11:30 p.m., 6000 block of 109th Avenue North
• April 20 at 6:07 p.m., 8900 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 21 at 2:30 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 15-21
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 136 calls for the week of April 15-21, including 99 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 4 fire calls, 5 service calls, 13 good intent calls, and 15 false alarm or false calls.
