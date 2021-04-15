Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Park Police Department for April 1-7:
THEFT:
• April 1 a 8:21 p.m., 6300 block of Boone Avenue North
• April 2 at 4:30 p.m., 8100 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 2 at 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of Pearson Parkway
• April 2 at 12:21 p.m., 9600 block of Colorado Lane North
• April 3 at 12:47 p.m., 6400 block of Douglas Drive North
• April 5 at 5:44 p.m., 7300 block of Zane Avenue North
• April 5 at 11:30 a.m., 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 6 at 8:21 p.m., 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North
• April 7 at 4:04 p.m., 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 4 at 3:10 p.m., 7200 block of Candlewood Drive North
• April 4 at 1:10 p.m., intersection of Candlewood Drive North and Candlewood Circle
• April 4 at 12:30 p.m., 8400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• April 3 at 4:11 p.m., 6100 block of 78th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, April 1-7
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 130 calls for the week of April 1-7, including 91 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included six fire calls, one hazardous condition cal, eight service calls, eight good-intent calls, and 15 false alarms or false calls.
