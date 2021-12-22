A Brooklyn Park man was recently sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Tyaireon Martez West-Porter, 24, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for illegal gun possession.
On March 6, 2020, West-Porter was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber Glock 22 semi-automatic handgun.
West-Porter has previous convictions for a drive-by shooting in 2014 and two counts of aggravated robbery in 2016. All three are felony convictions.
Per federal law, West-Porter is prohibited from possession of a firearm or ammunition at any time.
Investigation into the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Minneapolis Police Department.
