A Brooklyn Park man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in a downtown Minneapolis parking garage.
Troy Fowler, 30, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in the July 17 death of 20-year-old Mohamed Hassan.
According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning hours of July 17, officers were dispatched to a parking ramp east of Hennepin Avenue South at 33 6th Street South on a report of a gunshot.
A responding officer located a man who had been shot in the back lying on the ground near the entrance to the ramp.
The suspect, described as a black male wearing a black shirt, had run from the scene after firing a single gunshot.
Another officer saw the suspect flee and gave chase. The suspect, later identified as Fowler, was caught with a handgun in his possession in the parking lot. One shell casing was found at the scene.
Hassan was taken to Hennepin Healthcare’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, he died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
Security footage shows Fowler and another man approach Hassan and his brother in a parking ramp, with Fowler pointing a handgun at Hassan from behind. A man accompanying Fowler pointed a gun at Hassan from the front.
Hassan began to raise the flap on a bag hanging around his body, but then raised his hands as though he was surrendering.
Fowler then fired his handgun, striking Hassan and attempted to flee the scene.
Police later recovered a handgun from Hassan’s bag.
When interviewed by police, Fowler admitted to shooting Hassan, saying Hassan had bumped into him at the Union Bar earlier that night.
Hassan’s brother, however, told police that Fowler and others were “mugging” him and his brother at the bar, and that they had no contact with each other.
