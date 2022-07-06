A Brooklyn Park man was recently charged with three felonies after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his ex-lover.
Philip Oliha, 44, was charged with harassment, threats of violence and theft after the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, at 3:40 p.m. on June 24, Brooklyn Park Police Officers were dispatched to a domestic call in the 7500 block of 69th Avenue North.
Officers located the reporting party, an adult female who had sought shelter from an assailant at a group home, asking occupants to call the police.
The caller reported she had previously been in a romantic relationship with Oliha.
Earlier that day, she was in her car in the parking lot at her employer, Medtronic, located in Plymouth. Oliha allegedly approached her car, yelled at her to get out and threatened to kill her.
He took her purse, chased her through the parking lot,and grabbed her by the neck, forcing her into his vehicle and stifling her screams for help, according to charges.
He then drove to his Brooklyn Park home, in the 7500 block of 69th Avenue. At his home, he allegedly assaulted the victim, punching, dragging and slapping her. He later allegedly threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife, cut up her body and feed it to a dog.
The victim was held in Oliha’s home from approximately 7 a.m. until after 3 p.m. Eventually the victim escaped the home and fled to a group home across the street. Oliha gave chase as the victim fled, stealing her purse off her arm and absconding with $200 in cash, the complaint states.
Oliha attempted to leave the area in a vehicle when police located the vehicle, initiated a traffic stop and took him into custody.
In September of 2015, Oliha was charged with domestic assault by strangulation. According to the criminal complaint, he slapped and choked his pregnant wife after accusing her of talking to other men.
Court documents show he took a plea deal before the case went to trial, pleading guilty to an amended, lesser charge of gross misdemeanor stalking. As a result, his felony domestic assault charges were dismissed.
According to the Hennepin County Jail Roster, he remains in police custody in the Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $40,000.
