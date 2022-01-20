The Brooklyn Park City Council received results from its Police Scorecard Task Force Jan. 10, and it is planning to convene a new working group to help determine how to move forward with the results.
The Scorecard Task Force was created in the fall of 2021 after the Wilder Foundation developed the framework for the scorecard.
“The end goal really was to help Brooklyn Park promote transparency, accountability, and positive relationships between the city of Brooklyn Park Police and Brooklyn Park residents and stakeholders,” said Woke Freeman-Gbogba, assistant city manager.
While the Wilder Foundation created the scorecard framework, it did not develop a process for the city to implement the use of the scorecard in its future operations.
The Brooklyn Park City Council decided to create a task force to evaluate the Police Department using the scorecard.
With results now in hand, city staff members have proposed establishing a new working group that will bring recommendations to the council for future police priority work.
The group is proposed to include members of the Human Rights Commission, the Multicultural Advisory Committee, the Scorecard Task Force, as well as city staff members including the city manager, assistant city manager, the police chief and a police sergeant, Freeman-Gbogba said.
Process
The Scorecard Task Force included 13 voting members as well as staff liaisons and alternates to fill in for absent members.
Wilder’s scorecard framework included 66 indicators in 10 separate goal areas to evaluate the Police Department.
Goals were graded on a 1-5 scale, although the scale was set up differently in each of the 10 goal areas. All grading scales had 5 as the highest outcome and 1 as the lowest.
For each scored indicator, a police sergeant provided the Task Force with information on the Police Department’s operations, policies and procedures.
After discussion, Task Force members voted on each of the indicators.
When votes were not unanimous, the Task Force had a second discussion to address discrepancies.
The members then took a second vote.
If the task force could not reach a consensus, additional notes were included in the scorecard results.
Results
The city did not discuss the initial results of the scorecard process during the council meeting.
However, results included in the packet often appear on the extreme high or low ends of the grading scales, with the lowest grade indicating that a plan or policy recommended by Wilder does not exist.
The highest grade often indicates that the department was already meeting Wilder’s recommendations.
The department scored perfect 5s on all 12 indicators related to data driven management, for instance. These indicators relate to such procedures as tracking arrest data by race, tracking call response time, and tracking of officer discipline.
In each of these cases, the department tracks data as recommended by Wilder and uses it to make personnel and management decisions.
In the goal area related to community oversight, where questions of a community oversight board and the public or private nature of complaints dominated, the department scored only 1s.
That is, in each of these areas, the department does not use the recommended oversight process and has no plans implement such practices.
For instance, the department does not have any civilian oversight board, and does not have plans create one in the near future.
Ultimately, decisions on how to use the ratings given on the scorecard are likely to lie first with the new working group, and later with the council.
The council and Police Department spoke in favor of the process moving forward.
“I really just want to take an opportunity on behalf of the Police Department to thank the Task Force members,” said Mark Bruley, deputy police chief. “They came back with great questions and the room was filled with intent to make the Police Department the best police department it could be.”
Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Susan Pha, and Wynfred Russell spoke in favor of moving forward with the plans.
“There is just this overarching feeling in the community of people not feeling safe, people not understanding what’s happening in the world and there’s not sort of simple diagnosis to what is happening,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “We have to understand the data, we have to understand the facts. We can’t just flippantly make decisions for our community without that information. … We are trying to fix the things that we can.”
Councilmember Terry Park, a former firefighter, said he was initially opposed to using the scorecard, but that now he is “glad we’re putting this together. It’s another tool in our toolbox to bring this city (together) as one.”
