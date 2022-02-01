Brooklyn Park hosted a public safety townhall Jan. 25 at North Hennepin Community College, addressing violent crime rates over the past two years and asking for help from the community to curb the trend.
While reported crimes in Brooklyn Park remain down significantly from the 1990s, “I can tell you unequivocally, without a doubt, this is the most violent I’ve ever seen the city of Brooklyn Park, specifically as it comes to gun violence,” said Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen, who was part of a panel featuring Mayor Lisa Jacobson, Bishop Harding Smith of the Spiritual Church of God in Robbinsdale and the nonprofit Minnesota Acts Now, and longtime community activist Spike Moss.
Total crimes reported in the city during the late 1990s and around 2008 numbered approximately 9,000. In 2021, 5,392 crimes were reported, Enevoldsen said.
However, there were 102 shots-fired incidents in Brooklyn Park in 2020. In those incidents, 38 people were struck by gunfire, and two people were killed. “I’ve never seen numbers like that in the history of the city,” Enevoldsen said.
Shots fired increased in 2021, with 134 shots-fired incidents documented in Brooklyn Park. Twenty-five people were struck by gunfire and five people were killed.
“I’m hoping that we’re going to get our arms around this before the summer,” Enevoldsen said.
Brooklyn Park used funds from Hennepin County in late summer 2021 to contract with Smith and Minnesota Acts Now to offer violence intervention services in the city’s more gunshot-heavy neighborhoods.
Representatives of Minnesota Acts Now patrol the grounds at Huntington Place Apartments, the intersection of Zane and 63rd Avenue, and parts of Brookdale Drive, Smith said.
“We came under gunfire, where four rounds were fired at us about two months ago,” he said.
A lack of urgency in responding to shootings nation-wide has created a sense of lawlessness, Smith observed.
“How did we get here?” he said in a booming rebuke of the persisting violence. “You’ve got to be angry enough to say I’m sick and tired and will not tolerate this anymore. We are losing a generation of young Black people. … I’m sick and tired of the funerals.”
Staffing issues at police departments throughout the region continue to impact law enforcement operations, according to Enevoldsen.
The Brooklyn Park department, which is authorized for 107 officers at full strength, currently has 97 sworn officers, a number Enevoldsen speculated will continue to decrease.
While Brooklyn Park has the funding to pay an additional 10 officers, “people (are) not wanting to do this job anymore,” he said.
Many police departments are recruiting officers out of other departments while struggling to hire new officers out of college, Enevoldsen said.
With the Minneapolis Police Department down approximately 200 officers and Brooklyn Center’s department at approximately half of its full sworn strength, there are “limited police doing limited police work,” in the region, Enevoldsen said.
Moss, who watched the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial with the family of George Floyd according to the Star Tribune, said gang members coming to Minneapolis from Chicago continue to cause violence.
“This is a conversation about right or wrong within the African American community – I don’t know what other people are going to do in their communities, because they’re shooting the hell out of each other too,” Moss said.
Irresponsible parenting is resulting in gang membership and increased violence, he said.
‘Nothing is going to change unless ...’
Residents need to be more involved in crime prevention efforts and with local youth, according to Smith.
“Nothing is going to change unless residents get involved in large numbers,” he said. “These are our kids – they don’t belong to the police, they belong to us.”
Youth need to be taught to communicate rather than resort to violence, Moss said.
“We as a people, talking about snitches get stitches. This isn’t about snitches, this isn’t about you stealing a car and I told on you, this is about you taking my life, either by selling me poison called drugs or shooting and killing me on the street,” Moss said.
A lack of cooperation among residents continues to slow investigations, particularly in shots-fired incidents, according to Enevoldsen.
“The lack of trust and lack of legitimacy in the Police Department is probably well-earned,” he said, noting the high-profile police misconduct cases that have recently occurred in Minnesota.
The COVID-19 pandemic has kept the Police Department from conducting in-person community engagement and has likely reduced public trust, Enevoldsen said.
“We’re struggling to get that trust and that sense of legitimacy back because we’re dealing with the community from behind masks and from our squad cars,” he said. “That gets pretty impersonal.”
He asked the community to only judge the Brooklyn Park Police Department for its actions, and not national events.
The community needs to find trustworthy police officers and learn to talk to them, Moss said.
“Our battle with police is not police (as a whole), our battle with police is bad police – not all police are bad,” he said. “Our battle with police are racist police, not police.”
Enevoldsen noted his disagreement with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s recent prosecutorial decisions. He argued that Freeman’s office has not been holding some criminals accountable for their actions.
“I’m talking hardened criminals that have been through the system numerous, numerous times, with numerous, numerous gun charges, and we’re deciding that we’re not going to do anything with those individuals,” Enevoldsen said.
Jacobson and Enevoldsen have both signed onto larger group letters from mayors and police chiefs asking Freeman to reconsider his decisions.
Freeman’s office has assigned special prosecutors to handle cases related to carjackings in Edina, but has done nothing following the shooting of children in Brooklyn Park, Jacobson said.
Jacobson asked residents to consider mentoring youth. “We need to get in the way of our kids,” she said. “It’s about us making change with the children in our community.”
The city has good partnerships with school districts, charter schools and other local programs that can divert at-risk youth, but gaps continue to exist, Jacobson said.
Hennepin County and the city’s partnership with My Brother’s Keeper also offer diversion programs to attempt to keep children out to the justice system, Enevoldsen said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.