A 2-year-old was killed in a car crash on June 23, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Razak Kallon, of Brooklyn Park, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a car crash at 5:23 p.m. on County Road 81 in Maple Grove.

He was pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma injuries at 6:07 p.m. in the Maple Grove Hospital emergency room.

The Maple Grove Police Department is investigating the incident.

