A Brooklyn Center woman died in the hospital after a car crash near Brooklyn Park’s Community Activity Center, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

Esther Connolly, 91, was driving a vehicle in front of CAC at 5600 85th Ave. N. at 10:55 a.m. on April 27 when she was involved in a car crash.

She was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she died on May 3.

Her death was ruled an accident by the Medical Examiner’s office.

