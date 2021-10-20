A Brooklyn Center man was recently identified as the victim in a fatal Minneapolis shooting.

James Maurice Williams Jr., 54, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.

At 12:17 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department was dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Thomas Avenue North, according to the department.

Inside a residence, arriving officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds, later identified as Williams. Williams was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 a.m.

Upon further investigation, officers were led to believe the shots were fired near the 1100 block of Knox Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Following an autopsy, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the victim’s death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident by Minneapolis homicide investigators remains open and active, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to Garrett Parten, spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Williams’ death marks the 72nd homicide to occur in Minneapolis this year

