The Brooklyn Center City Council moved ahead with plans to hire a project coordinator to help redesign the city’s public safety departments Aug. 23.
The decision represents an initial step forward in the process set in motion when the council approved the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act in May.
City Manager Reggie Edwards said that the city’s existing staff does not have the capacity to bring the resolution to fruition.
“I would say if it’s your intent to move forward with the Implementation Committee and the resolution as passed, in my opinion and perspective, that cannot be done without additional resources to do that,” he said.
The coordinator will report directly to Mayor Mike Elliott and serve at the will of the council.
This will be the only employee, aside from the city manager, to answer directly to the council.
The City Charter dictates the council only hire or fire the city manager. All other employees are overseen by the city manager.
However, the charter does not consider the question of assistants or aides for council initiatives, according to City Attorney Troy Gilchrist.
As a result, the council approved a memorandum of understanding between the council and city manager that this new position will not interfere with city operations, but also will not answer directly to the city manager.
“The City Charter really doesn’t contemplate legislative aides, folks that work directly with the council members,” Gilchrist said. “It was actually the city manager’s idea of a memorandum of understanding making it clear, formalizing I guess, that distinction between the operational side of city government and the legislative side of city government.”
Elliott also proposed creating a full-time policy aide position for the office of the mayor, which the council rejected.
New position
The council was split on the question of approving a project coordinator, with Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan voting against the plan.
Following the officer-involved killing of Daunte Wright in April, the council moved ahead with plans to create a new, unarmed public safety division that will respond to low-level traffic violations and mental health incidents.
Plans are for an implementation committee, chaired by the mayor, to oversee the creation of this new department.
The pace of change came rapidly this spring in Brooklyn Center following Wright’s death. The day after his shooting, former City Manager Curt Boganey was fired. Former Police Chief Tim Gannon and Kim Potter, the police officer who shot Wright, resigned soon after.
Just over a month after his death, the council resolved to redesign its public safety department in a resolution bearing Wright’s name. The resolution was also named after Dimock-Heisler, who was on the autism spectrum and was shot and killed in 2019 by Brooklyn Center police officers during a domestic incident.
However, in the three months since the passage of the resolution, the committee has not yet been formed. Applications to join the committee remain available on the city’s website.
According to the job description for the coordinator position, this employee “will help develop the scope of work and timelines for the Implementation Committee and its subcommittees, serve a coordinating role with partners, and build relationships with stakeholders to ensure the resolution is fully implemented in a timely manner.”
The position’s salary and benefits will likely be funded in the short term with the city’s $3.1 million American Rescue Plan allocation. The salary for the temporary position is expected to be$65,000-$75,000.
While a sunset date for this temporary position has not been specified, the council is expected to terminate the position once the committee’s work is done.
Lawrence-Anderson said that she was uncomfortable with the prospect of the mayor both overseeing the new position and serving as the chair of the committee.
Councilmember April Graves said she saw the need for additional capacity, but that the role would need to act as a bridge between all project partners and not just focus solely on the mayor.
“I’m not surprised that we’re having some difficulty in working towards some of these more lofty goals,” Graves said. “When we first learned about the resolution and had that big press conference, it was like, spontaneously called like a couple days before, and we hadn’t even gotten a chance to read the resolution really through or discuss it yet. That was part of the reason that I really wanted to slow things down, because emotions were so high and everybody wants to just do something to make sure that nothing like that happens again. And I worried that because it wasn’t something that was really inclusive and intentionally crafted with everybody that has to sort of be the main stakeholders of implementing it, whether that be community members, the staff of the city, that we would come up with some obstacles in the actual implementation.”
Memo of understanding
The memorandum of understanding, essentially an agreement between the council and city manger, recognizes that the council can establish legislative aide positions by resolution.
In this case, legislative aide is a broad term used to define any sort employee the council would hire to assist in legislative issues.
These aides could serve the council as a whole or a single member of the council.
The memo attempts to square the existing charter language with the desire of the council to have direct independent assistance, rather than relying solely on the city’s administration.
It also gives guidance on how the city manager and council will interact with these aides and other city staff members.
In short, an elected official would direct the city manager to hire or fire these employees. Elected officials will serve as the employee’s direct supervisor.
In selecting a candidate for the job, elected officials would participate in the interview process and indicate which candidate they prefer.
The city manager has agreed to hire the candidate preferred candidate selected by the officials.
Elected officials will oversee their aides, in a fashion similar to department heads or managers oversee employees and report recommendations to the city manager.
Legislative aides, “shall not interfere with the manager’s management of city operations or city staff,” the memo reads. “Legislative aides shall not direct or attempt to direct city staff. Legislative aides may request information from staff, but only to the extent such information is readily available to staff, does not require a significant amount of effort on the part of staff to provide the information, and does not require the creation of data to fulfill the request. Any request for information that exceeds the limits of this provision shall be made to the manager. All requests for assistance from city staff, other than the request for information addressed above, shall be made through the manager.”
If either party is accused of violating the terms laid out in the memo, those accusations can be brought before the full council.
Gilchrist said the memo was “creative, but not unprecedented.”
Edwards told the council that he had worked under a similar arrangement in Ramsey County.
The existence of an aide position does not inherently delegitimize the city’s existing form of city government as defined in the charter, Edwards said.
“I don’t view that the legislative body having assistants jeopardizes the integrity of a council-manager structure,” Edwards said.
However, Edwards advocated for the safeguards in the memo preventing a legislative aide from attempting to inappropriately influence the city’s operations.
Ryan questioned the precedent the council was setting by creating these positions, and spoke to concerns about maintaining the legitimacy of the council-manager government structure as outlined in the charter. This system could open up the opportunity for favoritism or unequal access for council members to the city’s administration, he said.
“This is an example of where the council needs to exhibit better processes,” he said. “I think what we should do is to hold off on considering these items, (and) have a work session at the earliest possible date.”
Mayor’s policy aide
The council voted 3-2 in opposition to using the memo of understanding guidelines to provide a full-time policy aide for the mayor’s office. Graves, Ryan and Lawrence-Anderson opposed the proposal, while Elliot and Councilmember Marquita Butler supported it.
Elliott had previously brought the issue before the council in March 2021, saying he needed additional capacity to deal with the city’s complex issues. The proposal did not move forward to a vote before the death of Wright brought a temporary disruption to the city’s day-to-day operations.
This aide would conduct research on council issues, manage the mayor’s calendar, manage constituent inquires, oversee the mayor’s media communications, and review documents for the mayor’s signature.
Dealing with the fallout from Wright’s death was challenging and ongoing, and the demands of the mayor’s office are significant, Elliott said.
“I think I probably aged a good decade just in those few months,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure that I get to deal with as a $1,000 a month mayor, who, because of the demands of the job, can’t really go and have another full time job to support his family.”
The policy aide would support the entire council, not just the mayor’s office, Elliott said.
“We’re not necessarily out of the woods yet on this — there’s a reason why the fence around the police station is still up,” he added. “I’m really pleading with the council.”
The city does not have the financial capacity to support adding a legislative aide for the mayor, as well as work towards reforming the public safety department, without increasing the general fund levy beyond a rate the council has previously supported, Edwards said.
The public safety work “would preclude us from doing other positions because we simply can’t afford that,” he said.
“I’m sorry to hear about your struggles — financially or otherwise — I have compassion for you,” Graves said. “I’m not in favor of the (policy aide position).”
Ryan said the policy aide’s work would be unwarranted and duplicate the work of the city manager.
