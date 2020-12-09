Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the week of Nov. 23-25:

THEFT:

• Nov. 23 at 3:38 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 23 at 8:51 a.m., 1100 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 23 at 1:48 p.m., 1100 block of Woodbine Lane

• Nov. 23 at 7:19 p.m., 6800 block of Aldrich Avenue North

• Nov. 24 at 3:41 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 24 at 3:44 p.m., 4900 block of Abbott Avenue North

• Nov. 24 at 8:26 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Nov. 25 at 12:44 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

VEHICLE FIRE:

• Nov. 23 at 9:46 a.m., 5300 block of Fremont Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Nov. 24 at 10:06 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Major Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• Nov. 23 at 11:39 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Nov. 24 at 1:05 p.m, 6400 block of James Circle North

TRESPASS:

• Nov. 24 at 2:43 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Nov. 24 at 10:29 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 23 at 2:31 p.m., intersection of Oliver Avenue North and Penn Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 11:18 p.m., 5900 block of Aldrich Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 23 at 10:56 a.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 23 at 1:32 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments