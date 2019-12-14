Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 25 at 2:48 p.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 8:30 p.m., 1200 block of 69th Avenue North
• Nov. 25 at 10:10 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 26 at 8:03 a.m., 6900 block of Palmer Lake Drive
• Nov. 26 at 1:45 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North
• Nov. 28 at 2:08 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North
• Nov. 29 at 12:34 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Nov. 30 at 11:40 a.m., 4900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 26 at 8:38 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Nov. 27 a 8:07 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 25 at 10:20 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Nov. 29 at 2:31 p.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Nov. 30 at 5:39 a.m., 7000 block of Newton Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 27 at 3:16 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
SEND/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Nov. 26 at 1:17 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue and France Avenue North
• Nov. 28 at 1:25 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
FRAUD:
• Nov. 30 at 11:11 a.m., 5200 block of Winchester Lane
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Nov. 27 at 10:18 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North
TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH BIKE OR PEDESTRIAN:
• Nov. 26 at 8:38 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Nov. 25 at 10:48 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 26 at 8:58 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North
• Nov. 27 at 4:46 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 51st Avenue North
• Nov. 28 at 10:47 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Nov. 25 at 8:04 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DWI:
• Nov. 27 at 2:42 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 55th Avenue North
• Nov. 28 at 9:51 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard
TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• Nov. 28 at 4:54 p.m., 7000 block of Halifax Avenue North
