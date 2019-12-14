Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 25 at 2:48 p.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North

• Nov. 25 at 8:30 p.m., 1200 block of 69th Avenue North

• Nov. 25 at 10:10 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 26 at 8:03 a.m., 6900 block of Palmer Lake Drive

• Nov. 26 at 1:45 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North

• Nov. 28 at 2:08 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North

• Nov. 29 at 12:34 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Nov. 30 at 11:40 a.m., 4900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 26 at 8:38 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Nov. 27 a 8:07 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 25 at 10:20 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• Nov. 29 at 2:31 p.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Nov. 30 at 5:39 a.m., 7000 block of Newton Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 27 at 3:16 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

SEND/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Nov. 26 at 1:17 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue and France Avenue North

• Nov. 28 at 1:25 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

FRAUD:

• Nov. 30 at 11:11 a.m., 5200 block of Winchester Lane

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Nov. 27 at 10:18 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH BIKE OR PEDESTRIAN:

• Nov. 26 at 8:38 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Nov. 25 at 10:48 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 26 at 8:58 p.m., intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 27 at 4:46 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 51st Avenue North

• Nov. 28 at 10:47 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Nov. 25 at 8:04 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

DWI:

• Nov. 27 at 2:42 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 55th Avenue North

• Nov. 28 at 9:51 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard

TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• Nov. 28 at 4:54 p.m., 7000 block of Halifax Avenue North

