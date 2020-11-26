Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 9 at 8:29 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Nov. 9 at 9:07 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Nov. 9 at 10:34 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 9 at 4:15 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 10 at 5:45 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 11 at 1:18 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

CHECK FORGERY:

• Nov. 13 at 9:38 a.m., 2900 block of County Road 10

TRAFFIC COLLISION:

• Nov. 10 at 4:54 p.m., intersection of France Avenue North and Oak Street

• Nov. 10 at 8:47 p.m., intersection of 58th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

ARSON:

• Nov. 10 at 2:23 p.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Nov. 9 at 5:19 p.m., 710 block of 58th Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 5:18 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Lane North

GIVE POLICE FAKE ID:

• Nov. 9 at 7:32 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 9 at 2:50 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Highway 100

ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION:

• Nov. 9 at 9:27 p.m., 5100 block of 66th Avenue North

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Nov. 11 at 11:42 a.m., 3100 block of 6th Avenue North

• Nov. 11 at 6:57 p.m., 5500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

