Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 9 at 8:29 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Nov. 9 at 9:07 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Nov. 9 at 10:34 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 9 at 4:15 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 10 at 5:45 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 11 at 1:18 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard
CHECK FORGERY:
• Nov. 13 at 9:38 a.m., 2900 block of County Road 10
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Nov. 10 at 4:54 p.m., intersection of France Avenue North and Oak Street
• Nov. 10 at 8:47 p.m., intersection of 58th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
ARSON:
• Nov. 10 at 2:23 p.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Nov. 9 at 5:19 p.m., 710 block of 58th Avenue North
• Nov. 9 at 5:18 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Lane North
GIVE POLICE FAKE ID:
• Nov. 9 at 7:32 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 9 at 2:50 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Highway 100
ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION:
• Nov. 9 at 9:27 p.m., 5100 block of 66th Avenue North
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• Nov. 11 at 11:42 a.m., 3100 block of 6th Avenue North
• Nov. 11 at 6:57 p.m., 5500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
