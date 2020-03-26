Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• March 9 at 6:44 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• March 9 at 12:51 p.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North

• March 10 at 8:29 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 11 at 8:09 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 11 at 9:20 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• March 12 at 5:38 p.m., 6500 block of Ewing Avenue North

• March 13 at 8:53 a.m., 5600 block of Halifax Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• March 9 at 1:50 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• March 10 at 10:57 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 10 at 12:27 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• March 11 at 4:02 p.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue North

• March 12 at 6:59 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

• March 13 at 3:05 a.m., 1400 block of 67th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• March 9 at 2:18 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

FRAUD:

• March 12 at 9:26 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

CARRY A WEAPON IN A PUBLIC PLACE:

• March 12 at 8:31 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 10 at 3:50 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 12 at 5:43 p.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:

• March 10 at 1:38 p.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue North

• March 10 at 9:30 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• March 13 at 4:27 a.m., 1400 block of 55th Avenue North

GIVING A FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• March 11 at 9:56 a.m., 5600 block of Logan Avenue North

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• March 10 at 12:27 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• March 11 at 1:32 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments