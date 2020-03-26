Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 9 at 6:44 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• March 9 at 12:51 p.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North
• March 10 at 8:29 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 11 at 8:09 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 11 at 9:20 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• March 12 at 5:38 p.m., 6500 block of Ewing Avenue North
• March 13 at 8:53 a.m., 5600 block of Halifax Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• March 9 at 1:50 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 10 at 10:57 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 10 at 12:27 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 11 at 4:02 p.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue North
• March 12 at 6:59 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North
• March 13 at 3:05 a.m., 1400 block of 67th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• March 9 at 2:18 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
FRAUD:
• March 12 at 9:26 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
CARRY A WEAPON IN A PUBLIC PLACE:
• March 12 at 8:31 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 10 at 3:50 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 12 at 5:43 p.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard
VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:
• March 10 at 1:38 p.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue North
• March 10 at 9:30 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• March 13 at 4:27 a.m., 1400 block of 55th Avenue North
GIVING A FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• March 11 at 9:56 a.m., 5600 block of Logan Avenue North
SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• March 10 at 12:27 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 11 at 1:32 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.