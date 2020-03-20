Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 2 at 6:54 p.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North
• March 3 at 8:44 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North
• March 3 at 2 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 4 at 2:13 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 5 at 8:11 a.m., 6800 block of Beard Avenue North
• March 5 at 6:55 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 5 at 9:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• March 2 at 12:38 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 2 at 8:54 p.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 5 at 6:19 a.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue
• March 5 at 9:47 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• March 5 at 11:33 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North
• March 6 at 4:49 a.m., 5200 block of Ewing Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• March 3 at 4:07 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
FRAUD:
• March 3 at 9:49 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
HIT-AND-RUN:
• March 4 at 10:16 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 4 at 3:34 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• March 2 at 12:45 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• March 4 at 8:10 p.m., 4200 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North
VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:
• March 5 at 5:20 a.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• March 2 at 11:31 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 2 at 11:38 p.m., 4200 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 2 at 3:25 p.m., 5500 block of James Avenue North
GIVING A FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• March 3 at 8:44 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
