Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• March 2 at 6:54 p.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North

• March 3 at 8:44 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North

• March 3 at 2 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 4 at 2:13 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• March 5 at 8:11 a.m., 6800 block of Beard Avenue North

• March 5 at 6:55 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• March 5 at 9:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• March 2 at 12:38 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 2 at 8:54 p.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 5 at 6:19 a.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue

• March 5 at 9:47 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• March 5 at 11:33 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North

• March 6 at 4:49 a.m., 5200 block of Ewing Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• March 3 at 4:07 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

FRAUD:

• March 3 at 9:49 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

HIT-AND-RUN:

• March 4 at 10:16 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 4 at 3:34 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• March 2 at 12:45 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• March 4 at 8:10 p.m., 4200 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North

VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:

• March 5 at 5:20 a.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• March 2 at 11:31 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• March 2 at 11:38 p.m., 4200 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 2 at 3:25 p.m., 5500 block of James Avenue North

GIVING A FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• March 3 at 8:44 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

