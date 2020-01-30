Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Jan. 14 at 12:15 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 6:02 a.m., 7100 block of Major Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 1:53 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

• Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., 1200 block of 63rd Lane North

• Jan. 16 at 10:59 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Jan. 16 at 12:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 17 at 7:58 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• Jan. 17 at 12:27 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FORGERY:

• Jan. 17 at 9:59 a.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Jan. 16 at 4:46 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE:

• Jan. 15 at 7:0 p.m., 5500 block of James Avenue North

TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• Jan. 14 at 3:54 p.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North

• Jan. 16 at 10:45 a.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 16 at 12:24 p.m., 4000 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North

INTERFERE WITH 911 CALL:

• Jan. 14 at 7:52 p.m., 5500 block of Lilac Drive

FRAUD:

• Jan. 13 at 2:49 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 13 at 2:33 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., 4400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Jan. 16 at 7:40 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 14 at 10:10 a.m., 5500 block of Lilac Drive North

• Jan. 15 at 3:29 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Jan. 16 at 12:09 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North

• Jan. 16 at 1:54 p.m., 800 block of 57th Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO PEACE OFFICER:

• Jan. 14 at 9:41 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:

• Jan. 14 at 5:04 a.m., 5800 block of Irving Avenue North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments