Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Jan. 14 at 12:15 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Jan. 15 at 6:02 a.m., 7100 block of Major Avenue North
• Jan. 15 at 1:53 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
• Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., 1200 block of 63rd Lane North
• Jan. 16 at 10:59 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Jan. 16 at 12:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 17 at 7:58 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• Jan. 17 at 12:27 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FORGERY:
• Jan. 17 at 9:59 a.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Jan. 16 at 4:46 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE:
• Jan. 15 at 7:0 p.m., 5500 block of James Avenue North
TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• Jan. 14 at 3:54 p.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North
• Jan. 16 at 10:45 a.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 16 at 12:24 p.m., 4000 block of Lakebreeze Avenue North
INTERFERE WITH 911 CALL:
• Jan. 14 at 7:52 p.m., 5500 block of Lilac Drive
FRAUD:
• Jan. 13 at 2:49 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 13 at 2:33 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., 4400 block of 66th Avenue North
• Jan. 16 at 7:40 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 14 at 10:10 a.m., 5500 block of Lilac Drive North
• Jan. 15 at 3:29 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Jan. 16 at 12:09 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Jan. 16 at 1:54 p.m., 800 block of 57th Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO PEACE OFFICER:
• Jan. 14 at 9:41 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:
• Jan. 14 at 5:04 a.m., 5800 block of Irving Avenue North
