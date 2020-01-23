Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Jan. 6 at 9:50 a.m., 6300 of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 7 at 9:53 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Jan. 7 at 11:40 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Jan. 7 at 1:55 p.m., 6000 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 9 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 10:22 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 10:43 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 11:03 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 11:21 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 11:44 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 12:38 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 2:24 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 2:55 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 3:37 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 4:04 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 8 at 8:01 a.m., 600 block of 70th Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 2:53 p.m., intersection of 6th Avenue North and Camden Drive
• Jan. 8 at 4:11 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• Jan. 9 at 8:24 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 9 at 8:51 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 9 at 9:16 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 9 at 10:25 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 9 at 9:18 a.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North
• Jan. 9 at 10:26 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• Jan. 6 at 1:17 a.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Highway 100
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Jan. 6 at 5:34 p.m., intersection of 61st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• Jan. 6 at 10:53 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Jan. 7 at 2:36 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
POSSESSING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Jan. 6 at 9:08 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Jan. 9 at 11:47 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Xerxes Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 7 at 5:21 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Jan. 7 at 6:43 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 7 at 8:09 p.m., 6700 block of Beard Avenue North
• Jan. 8 at 7:54 p.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North
SELL LIQUOR TO A MINOR:
• Jan. 8 at 5:52 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WHILE UNDER 18 YEARS OLD:
• Jan. 10 at 1:52 a.m., 5300 block of Logan Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Jan. 9 at 7:21 a.m., 5300 block of Irving Avenue North
TRESPASSING:
• Jan. 8 at 10:18 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FRAUD:
• Jan. 6 at 1:08 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 6 at 7:22 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY:
• Jan. 6 at 9:24 a.m., 5200 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Jan. 6 at 1:43 p.m., 7100 block of France Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 7 at 11:19 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO PEACE OFFICER:
• Jan. 8 at 9:29 p.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Shingle Creek Parkway
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 9 at 8:23 a.m., 6900 block of Quail Avenue North
• Jan. 9 at 11:47 a.m., 2900 block of County Road 10
