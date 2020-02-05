Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Jan. 21 at 9:48 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 1:53 p.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 8:20 a.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North
• Jan. 23 at 11:15 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Jan. 23 at 11:59 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
MOTOR VEHICLE PERSONAL INJURY:
• Jan. 23 at 5:24 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Jan. 20 at 7:47 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
COUNTERFEITING OF CURRENCY:
• Jan. 22 at 10:51 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
TRESPASS:
• Jan. 23 at 7:09 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 22 at 4:19 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• Jan. 23 at 10:46 p.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive
DWI:
• Jan. 22 at 3:49 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• Jan. 23 at 2:58 a.m., intersection of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 20 at 7:22 p.m., 5300 block of Morgan Avenue North
• Jan. 22 at 9:46 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Jan. 23 at 1:14 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Lane North
• Jan. 24 at 3:48 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO PEACE OFFICER:
• Jan. 21 at 7:58 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
CARRY WEAPON IN A PUBLIC PLACE:
• Jan. 21 at 3:49 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 22 at 8:28 p.m., 5200 block of Drew Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Jan. 23 at 3:39 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Jan. 23 at 1:54 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
