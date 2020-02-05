Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Jan. 21 at 9:48 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Jan. 22 at 1:53 p.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

• Jan. 23 at 8:20 a.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North

• Jan. 23 at 11:15 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 23 at 11:59 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

MOTOR VEHICLE PERSONAL INJURY:

• Jan. 23 at 5:24 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Jan. 20 at 7:47 a.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

COUNTERFEITING OF CURRENCY:

• Jan. 22 at 10:51 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

TRESPASS:

• Jan. 23 at 7:09 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 22 at 4:19 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• Jan. 23 at 10:46 p.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive

DWI:

• Jan. 22 at 3:49 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• Jan. 23 at 2:58 a.m., intersection of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 20 at 7:22 p.m., 5300 block of Morgan Avenue North

• Jan. 22 at 9:46 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Jan. 23 at 1:14 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Lane North

• Jan. 24 at 3:48 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO PEACE OFFICER:

• Jan. 21 at 7:58 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

CARRY WEAPON IN A PUBLIC PLACE:

• Jan. 21 at 3:49 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 22 at 8:28 p.m., 5200 block of Drew Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Jan. 23 at 3:39 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Jan. 23 at 1:54 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments