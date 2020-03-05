Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Feb. 18 at 12:25 p.m., 5800 block of Pearson Drive
• Feb. 19 at 12:05 a.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 20 at 6:54 a.m., 5400 block of 4th Street North
• Feb. 21 at 7:41 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 21 at 8:12 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• Feb. 19 at 7:51 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 17 at 1:56 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 19 at 9:52 a.m., 4300 block of Woodbine Lane
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
GIVING POLICE OFFICER FALSE NAME:
• Feb. 21 at 12:19 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Wingard Lane
FRAUD:
• Feb. 18 at 12:25 p.m., 3700 block of Urban Avenue North
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• Feb. 17 at 1:35 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Feb. 17 at 7:53 a.m., 6700 block of Grimes Place
• Feb. 18 at 10:29 a.m., 5700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• Feb. 17 at 4:40 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 18 at 11:51 a.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 20 at 7:47 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
TRESPASSING:
• Feb. 17 at 8:45 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Feb. 18 at 10:49 p.m., 3500 block of 53rd Avenue North
VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:
• Feb. 18 at 10:58 p.m., 5500 block of Irving Avenue North
DISTURBING THE PEACE:
• Feb. 19 at 6:11 p.m., 3300 block of 50th Avenue North
DWI:
• Feb. 20 at 2:36 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
