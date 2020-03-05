Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Feb. 18 at 12:25 p.m., 5800 block of Pearson Drive

• Feb. 19 at 12:05 a.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Feb. 20 at 6:54 a.m., 5400 block of 4th Street North

• Feb. 21 at 7:41 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North

• Feb. 21 at 8:12 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• Feb. 19 at 7:51 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 17 at 1:56 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Feb. 19 at 9:52 a.m., 4300 block of Woodbine Lane

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

GIVING POLICE OFFICER FALSE NAME:

• Feb. 21 at 12:19 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Wingard Lane

FRAUD:

• Feb. 18 at 12:25 p.m., 3700 block of Urban Avenue North

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• Feb. 17 at 1:35 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Feb. 17 at 7:53 a.m., 6700 block of Grimes Place

• Feb. 18 at 10:29 a.m., 5700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• Feb. 17 at 4:40 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Feb. 18 at 11:51 a.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Feb. 20 at 7:47 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

TRESPASSING:

• Feb. 17 at 8:45 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Feb. 18 at 10:49 p.m., 3500 block of 53rd Avenue North

VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:

• Feb. 18 at 10:58 p.m., 5500 block of Irving Avenue North

DISTURBING THE PEACE:

• Feb. 19 at 6:11 p.m., 3300 block of 50th Avenue North

DWI:

• Feb. 20 at 2:36 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

