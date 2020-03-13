Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Feb. 24 at 3:30 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Feb. 24 at 8:55 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North

• Feb. 24 at 9:20 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

• Feb. 24 at 1:54 p.m., 3400 block of 48th Avenue North

• Feb. 25 at 12:05 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Feb. 25 at 2:51 p.m., 6800 block of France Avenue North

• Feb. 26 at 2:48 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• Feb. 26 at 2:52 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Feb. 28 at 11:02 a.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 24 at 10:23 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Shingle Creek Parkway

• Feb. 26 at 3:48 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 26 at 7:38 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Feb. 26 at 11:37 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Feb. 27 at 11:42 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Feb. 25 at 1:33 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Feb. 27 at 11:01 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:

• Feb. 26 at 3:48 p.m., 7200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Feb. 26 at 2:24 p.m., 5700 block of Northport Drive

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Feb. 24 at 11:15 a.m., 3100 block of 67th Avenue North

VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:

• Feb. 25 at 11:24 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• Feb. 24 at 1:23 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Feb. 26 at 1:04 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Feb. 25 at 1:09 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments