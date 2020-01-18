Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Dec. 30 at 9:12 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 12:36 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 30 at 6:19 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Jan. 1 at 11:23 a.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Jan. 1 at 11:52 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Jan. 2 at 1:07 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North
• Jan. 2 at 3:21 p.m., 7000 block of Willow Lane
• Jan. 2 at 6:13 p.m., 7200 block of Noble Avenue North
• Jan. 2 at 7:47 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Jan. 2 at 7:47 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
DEAD ANIMAL:
• Dec. 30 at 8:46 a.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Interstate 94
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Dec. 30 at 1:26 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 31 at 3:34 p.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• Dec. 30 at 1:37 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
POSSESSING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Dec. 31 at 2:38 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DWI:
• Jan. 1 at 7:35 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• Jan. 2 at 2:20 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
FORGERY:
• Jan. 1 at 12:05 p.m., 7000 block of Girard Avenue North
TRESPASSING:
• Jan. 1 at 2:25 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• Jan. 1 at 5:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FRAUD:
• Jan. 2 at 8:16 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Jan. 2 at 9:51 a.m., 5600 block of Camden Avenue North
