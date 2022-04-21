The manager of Brooklyn Center's public safety and police reform Implementation Committee is resigning after approximately three months on the job.
David Zaffrann began his role managing the Implementation Committee Jan. 10.
"David Zaffrann has informed me that he will be leaving his position effective April 29,” said Mayor Mike Elliott, chair of the committee. “I want to thank David for his service to the City at a pivotal moment in this important work. He helped lead our work to get the Implementation Committee selected to begin its duties, and he coordinated our research from numerous partners. I wish him success in his future endeavors."
The Brooklyn Center City Council passed a resolution in May 2021 to create an alternative public safety response model, with unarmed civilians and mental health professionals responding to 911 calls for non-moving traffic violations and mental health calls for service.
“I informed Mayor Elliott last week that I would be resigning from my position as Public Safety Implementation Committee Manager at the end of the month,” Zaffrann wrote in a statement to the Sun Post. “I want to thank Mayor Elliott for the opportunity to work with him on the implementation of the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act, and wish every success to the Implementation Committee and the City of Brooklyn Center in their efforts to do so. I will be leaving to pursue other opportunities and will continue to support this project in other ways.”
Zaffrann had previously spent four years working “as the senior policy aide to former Minneapolis City Councilmember Steve Fletcher, who served as the vice chair of their council’s public safety committee,” he told the council when he was hired. "In that role, I worked with him and so many others to fund and implement alternative public safety strategies and responses, including the Office of Violence Prevention and the Behavioral Health Crisis Response Teams that Minneapolis launched last month.”
The Implementation Committee manager position, a role that reports directly to Elliott, was created by the council in August 2021 as a temporary, full-time position.
"The Committee will continue its critical role in expanding our toolbox so that there are more public safety options when our community is in need,” Elliott said. “We will now begin the process to transition to a replacement to support the vital work of the Implementation Committee.”
"Thanks to the committed members of the Implementation Committee and our other staff. I’m confident our work will continue moving full-steam ahead," he added.
Wright, one of the resolution's two namsakes, was fatally shot in April 2021 during a traffic stop by then-Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter. Potter was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter in December and was sentenced to two years Feb. 18.
Dimock-Heisler was on the Autism spectrum and was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officers during a 2019 domestic incident. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office did not bring charges against the officers involved in the incident.
In the resolution, the Implementation Committee was designated as the body which will determine the details and operation of the new alternative response models and departments.
The committee membership was confirmed Feb. 28.
