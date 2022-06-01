Brooklyn Center Interim Police Chief Tony Gruenig spoke to the City Council May 23, telling the council that violent crime has been on the rise and that the department is continuing efforts to hire new officers.
The department, which is authorized to employ up to 49 officers at full strength, currently employs 36 officers, Gruenig said. That number will be reduced because one officer is deploying for military service, while others are serving light duty, he said.
While Gruenig said staffing levels frequently fluctuate, as recently as the budget debates in November 2021, City Manager Reggie Edwards told the council that the department had 35 officers.
The council froze three Police Department positions in the 2022 budget and redeployed the funds for implementing the city’s new public safety response model.
The department is able to train up to 12 new officers per year, Edwards said in November.
Since September 2020, 28 officers have left employment with the city, equating to a 57% turnover of staff, according to Gruenig.
Since February 2020, the department has hired 16 new officers, Gruenig said.
Given the department’s officer shortage, the department has no street crimes unit performing proactive crime reduction work, no auto theft officer and no violent offender task force officer, Gruenig said. Likewise, the department currently has three detectives rather than five at full strength.
Given the officer shortage, the department has decreased the timeline for the hiring process, and has focused more on lateral hiring for a quicker training process, according to Gruenig.
The department also partners with community groups such as We Push for Peace and Freedom Fighters in an effort to reduce violent crime.
A larger police staff would allow for additional crime prevention work, according to Gruenig.
“We could do more engagement with the community,” he said. “I think that’s building that trust with the community.”
Violent crime has been on the rise in the state, region and city, Gruenig said. In 2021, there were 122 homicides in Hennepin County, up from 45 in 2018.
“That’s very close to breaking the record that was set back in 1995,” he said.
While good data is not available from 1995, law enforcement officials believe that there were “significantly more” shootings in Hennepin County in 2021 when compared to 1995, Gruenig said.
However, with medical advances, fewer people are dying from gunshots, he said. Likewise, incidents of shots fired are recorded differently by law enforcement than they were in 1995.
Felony filings at the county have not seen drastic changes despite the increase in crime, Gruenig said.
Homicides in Brooklyn Center are up from recent years. While there were no homicides in 2017, and two each year from 2018 to 2020, there were seven homicides in 2021
Robbery and aggravated assaults were up “fairly significantly,” in recent years, Gruenig said.
While 41 aggravated assaults occurred in 2019, 74 occurred in 2020, and 91 occurred in 2021.
Incidents where suspects flee police in a motor vehicle have also increased. In 2017, there were seven incidents in which a suspect fled police in a vehicle. Another 13 occurred annually in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, that number rose to 22, and in 2021, there were 28 incidents where suspects fled from police in a vehicle.
Since 2019, robbery has increased by 108%, aggravated assault has increased by 35%, carjackings have increased by 200%, gunshots-heard calls increased by 130% and weapons recovered have increased by 200%, Gruenig said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said that he was concerned about rookie officers running into new, stressful situations, and spoke in support of the department.
“If public safety fails, everything else we’re trying to achieve fails,” Ryan said. “So I think it is of grave concern. I’m not an alarmist.”
He asked Gruenig to characterize the morale of the department.
“We’re trying to build it back up – it’s a little bit low, it’s not as low as it’s been,” he responded. “We always try to focus on morale. There’s lots of things we can do to help with that. We’re always trying to do a lot of those things.”
While crime appears to be up, “I appreciate the fact that we’re actually catching people that are (committing crimes),” Councilmember Marquita Butler said. “I feel like you all are doing a good job.”
Councilmember April Graves said she was concerned about staff shortages at the police department. Rising crime rates have made her feel overly protective of her son, she said.
“I do support our Police Department,” Graves said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said the city’s business community is concerned about the lack of a street crimes unit in the department.
She said she has recognized a rise in crime over the past five years. “My walking into Cub now, which is my normal destination, I’m far more vigilant walking in and out than I had been in prior years,” she said.
She asked Gruenig what the department needs from the council.
Gruenig said he did not want to “shoot from the hip” when asking for things from the council, but that staffing is the department’s biggest need.
Mayor Mike Elliott asked for a longer selection of crime data to analyze for trends. He asked the department to provide statistics through 1990.
Gruenig said that for older data, the department has to rely on outside sources such as Hennepin County to obtain records on crime, and in some cases, local data may not exist.
Elliott said the community at-large needs to have a big-picture conversation about the solutions to rising crime. Access to housing, education, and food are important questions to ask in relation to crime rates, he said.
“One thing for sure we all want is safer communities,” Elliott said. “I am not interested in playing the game, are you for or against police or law enforcement or whatnot, because I think that gets us nowhere and I am not playing any games about this.”
