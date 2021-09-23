Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 6-13:
THEFT:
• Sept. 6 at 6:42 a.m., 7100 block of Grimes Avenue North
• Sept. 6 at 2:26 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Sept. 8 at 9:25 a.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Sept. 9 at 10:59 a.m., 2800 block of 67th Lane North
• Sept. 9 at 1:25 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Sept. 12 at 8:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
BURGLARY:
• Sept. 9 at 1:12 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Sept. 8 at 11:38 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Sept. 7 at 2:56 p.m., 7000 block of Irving Avenue North
• Sept. 8 at 2:49 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Sept. 11 at 12:31 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Sept. 11 at 2:03 a.m., 5400 block of Logan Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Sept. 11 at 3:54 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE:
• Sept. 7 at 5:04 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Sept. 6 at 11:52 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Sept. 6 at 4:33 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Sept. 6 at 8:59 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Sept. 8 at 5:51 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 70th Avenue North
• Sept. 10 at 8:31 a.m., intersection of 49th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
DISCHARGE A FIREARM WITHIN MUNICIPALITY:
• Sept. 8 at 6:39 p.m., 6400 block of Unity Avenue North
HIT AND RUN:
• Sept. 6 at 12:56 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North
