Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Sept. 6-13:

THEFT:

• Sept. 6 at 6:42 a.m., 7100 block of Grimes Avenue North

• Sept. 6 at 2:26 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• Sept. 8 at 9:25 a.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive

• Sept. 9 at 10:59 a.m., 2800 block of 67th Lane North

• Sept. 9 at 1:25 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Sept. 12 at 8:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

BURGLARY:

• Sept. 9 at 1:12 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Sept. 8 at 11:38 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Sept. 7 at 2:56 p.m., 7000 block of Irving Avenue North

• Sept. 8 at 2:49 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Sept. 11 at 12:31 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 11 at 2:03 a.m., 5400 block of Logan Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Sept. 11 at 3:54 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE:

• Sept. 7 at 5:04 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• Sept. 6 at 11:52 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Sept. 6 at 4:33 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Sept. 6 at 8:59 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Sept. 8 at 5:51 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 70th Avenue North

• Sept. 10 at 8:31 a.m., intersection of 49th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

DISCHARGE A FIREARM WITHIN MUNICIPALITY:

• Sept. 8 at 6:39 p.m., 6400 block of Unity Avenue North

HIT AND RUN:

• Sept. 6 at 12:56 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments