Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Nov. 30 to Dec. 4:
THEFT:
• Nov. 30 at 5:22 a.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
• Nov. 30 at 10:07 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 30 at 7:29 a.m., 5700 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Dec. 1 at 5:47 p.m., 5400 block of Colfax Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 12:15 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Dec. 2 at 6:21 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Dec. 3 at 4:53 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Dec. 4 at 7:58 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
VIOLENT THREATS:
• Dec. 3 at 1:43 p.m., 5100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• Dec. 1 at 7:35 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
TRAFFIC COLLISION:
• Nov. 30 at 10:24 a.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Nov. 30 at 2:02 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Dec. 1 at 1:39 p.m., 7200 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Dec. 2 at 6:26 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ISSUE DISHONORED CHECK:
• Nov. 30 at 4:04 p.m., 6100 block of Earle Brown Drive
TRESPASS:
• Dec. 2 at 12:15 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 1 at 9:35 p.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• Dec. 1 at 7:13 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Dec. 2 at 2:27 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Nov. 30 at 12:53 p.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 30 at 11:39 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
ARSON:
• Dec. 4 at 2:01 p.m., 6400 block of Noble Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 4 at 3:21 a.m., 7000 block of West River Road
