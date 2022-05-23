Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from May 9-15:

THEFT:

• May 10 at 1:17 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 12 at 6:44 a.m., 5400 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 13 at 10:47 a.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• May 10 at 7:04 p.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North

• May 12 at 2:43 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• May 10 at 3:38 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 9 at 11:08 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

TAMPER WITH MOTOR VEHICLE:

• May 9 at 1:47 p.m., 5800 block of Irving Avenue North

DWI:

• May 10 at 1:12 a.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 9 at 1:31 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• May 11 at 8:46 a.m., 1200 block of 57th Avenue North

