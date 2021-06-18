Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 31 through June 7:

THEFT:

• May 31 at 6:52 a.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

• May 31 at 9:13 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 31 at 3:38 p.m., 5400 block of Irving Avenue North

• May 31 at 8:54 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 1 at 12:12 p.m., 6700 block of Byrant Avenue North

• June 2 at 12:37 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• June 3 at 11:28 a.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North

• June 4 at 2:06 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 1 at 7:38 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 2 at 11:48 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• June 2 at 8:17 p.m., 5800 block of Knox Avenue North

• June 3 at 2:11 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• June 3 at 11:42 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• June 3 at 4:15 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 3 at 11:12 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

DWI:

• June 3 at 11:57 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• June 3 at 12:51 p.m., 5900 block of Earle Brown Drive

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments