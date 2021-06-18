Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 31 through June 7:
THEFT:
• May 31 at 6:52 a.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North
• May 31 at 9:13 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 31 at 3:38 p.m., 5400 block of Irving Avenue North
• May 31 at 8:54 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 1 at 12:12 p.m., 6700 block of Byrant Avenue North
• June 2 at 12:37 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• June 3 at 11:28 a.m., 6400 block of Beard Avenue North
• June 4 at 2:06 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 1 at 7:38 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 2 at 11:48 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• June 2 at 8:17 p.m., 5800 block of Knox Avenue North
• June 3 at 2:11 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• June 3 at 11:42 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• June 3 at 4:15 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 3 at 11:12 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
DWI:
• June 3 at 11:57 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• June 3 at 12:51 p.m., 5900 block of Earle Brown Drive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.