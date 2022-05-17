Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from May 2-9:

THEFT:

• May 3 at 2:59 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 3 at 6 p.m., 4400 block of 58th Avenue North

• May 4 at 12:40 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• May 2 at 8:47 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Xerxes Avenue North

• May 2 at 9:04 p.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 5 at 4:07 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 5 at 10 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE:

• May 6 at 11:01 a.m., 6400 block of Humboldt Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• May 2 at 7:43 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 4 at 2:41 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

