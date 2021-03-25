Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 8-15:

THEFT:

• March 8 at 7:20 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 8 at 10:26 a.m., 6100 block of Earle Brown Drive

• March 8 at 11:46 p.m., intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North

• March 9 at 7:34 a.m., 1200 block of 63rd Lane North

• March 10 at 8:55 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• March 10 at 10:09 a.m., 5600 block of Halifax Avenue North

• March 10 at 1:19 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 10 at 5:42 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 10 at 9:04 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 11 at 11:10 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue Nor

• March 11 at 5:19 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

FELONY WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• March 8 at 8:46 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

FRAUD:

• March 8 at 2:03 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• March 10 at 4:34 p.m, 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• March 11 at 1:47 p.m,. 2800 block of Northway Drive

• March 11 at 2:13 p.m,. 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• March 10 at 8:33 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• March 11 at 8:15 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• March 8 at 9:22 a.m., 4700 block of Lakeview Avenue

• March 8 at 11:56 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

• March 8 at 9:35 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 10 at 12:47 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North

• March 10 at 11:46 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• March 10 at 6:24 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 8 at 2:53 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 8 at 11:09 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and County Road 10

• March 9 at 12:02 p.m., 7000 block of France Avenue North

• March 10 at 1:55 a.m., 6600 block of Bryant Avenue North

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

• March 8 at 11:38 p.m., intersection of Emerson Avenue North and 56th Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• March 8 at 2:25 p.m., 4900 block of Winchester Lane

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments