Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 22-29:
THEFT:
• March 22 at 10:38 a.m., 5500 block of Morgan Avenue North
• March 23 at 3:26 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 23 at 8:51 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 23 at 9:48 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 24 at 7:14 a.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North
• March 24 at 12:03 p.m., 7000 block of Fremont Avenue North
• March 24 at 3:09 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 25 at 3:23 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• March 25 at 10:57 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 23 at 6:57 p.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• March 24 at 1:56 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
CHECK FORGERY:
• March 23 at 3:18 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 23 at 11:14 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North
• March 24 at 3:49 p.m., 3300 block of 67th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• March 22 at 1:41 p.m., 5600 block of Fremont Avenue North
FRAUD:
• March 25 at 11:07 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
