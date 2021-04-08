Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 22-29:

THEFT:

• March 22 at 10:38 a.m., 5500 block of Morgan Avenue North

• March 23 at 3:26 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 23 at 8:51 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• March 23 at 9:48 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• March 24 at 7:14 a.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North

• March 24 at 12:03 p.m., 7000 block of Fremont Avenue North

• March 24 at 3:09 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• March 25 at 3:23 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• March 25 at 10:57 p.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• March 23 at 6:57 p.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• March 24 at 1:56 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

CHECK FORGERY:

• March 23 at 3:18 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 23 at 11:14 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 68th Avenue North

• March 24 at 3:49 p.m., 3300 block of 67th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• March 22 at 1:41 p.m., 5600 block of Fremont Avenue North

FRAUD:

• March 25 at 11:07 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

