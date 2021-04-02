Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 15-22:
THEFT:
• March 15 at 6:22 a.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive
• March 15 at 11:13 a.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• March 15 at 6:55 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 15 at 7:16 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 16 at 1:43 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• March 16 at 1:15 p.m., 1100 block of 63rd Lane North
• March 16 at 2 p.m., 3200 block of Northway Drive
• March 16 at 4:17 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North
• March 16 at 9:09 a.m., 5900 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 17 at 7:45 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 17 at 7:51 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 17 at 7:45 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 17 at 8:33 p.m., 7400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 17 at 9:54 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 18 at 6:03 a.m., 5300 block of Ponds Drive
• March 18 at 2:48 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North
• March 18 at 4:25 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• March 19 at 12:10 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
FELONY WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• March 18 at 11:05 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
TRESPASS:
• March 16 at 1:02 a.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive
• March 16 at 11:11 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 17 at 11:07 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• March 15 at 3:36 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
HARASSMENT:
• March 17 at 10:34 a.m., 5800 block of Halifax Avenue North
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• March 16 at 11:23 a.m., 5800 block of Halifax Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 16 at 5:56 a.m., 1000 block of 57th Avenue North
• March 17 at 11:13 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• March 17 at 9:54 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Parkway
• March 19 at 12:02 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
IDENTITY THEFT:
• March 15 at 4:46 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
