Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 1-8:

THEFT:

• March 1 at 12:14 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• March 1 at 3:46 p.m., 2400 block of Freeway Boulevard

• March 1 at 3:46 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 1 at 2:55 p.m., 2400 block of Freeway Boulevard

• March 2 at 2:59 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• March 3 at 12:10 p.m., 3500 block of 47th Avenue North

• March 3 at 3:49 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• March 4 at 5:34 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• March 4 at 9:36 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 4 at 3:42 p.m., 5500 block of Girard Avenue North

• March 4 at 5;55 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 6 at 5:41 p.m., 5400 block of 69th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• March 1 at 6:04 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

HIT AND RUN:

• March 1 at 12:35 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and John Martin Drive

• March 7 at 12:18 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

FRAUD:

• March 1 at 6 p.m., 7000 block of Grimes Avenue North

• March 1 at 4:33 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• March 2 at 5:50 a.m., 6000 block of Person Drive

• March 2 at 11:27 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North

• March 3 at 1:34 p.m., 7200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 4 at 10:30 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• March 1 at 6:48 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 4 at 8:15 a.m., 6100 block of Colfax Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 1 at 9:28 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North

• March 7 at 11:42 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• March 4 at 1:25 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive

• March 6 at 9:18 p.m., intersection of Highway 100 and 57th Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• March 4 at 6:08 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• March 5 at 8:51 a.m., 5200 block of 70th Circle North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

