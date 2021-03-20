Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 1-8:
THEFT:
• March 1 at 12:14 p.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North
• March 1 at 3:46 p.m., 2400 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 1 at 3:46 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 1 at 2:55 p.m., 2400 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 2 at 2:59 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• March 3 at 12:10 p.m., 3500 block of 47th Avenue North
• March 3 at 3:49 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• March 4 at 5:34 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• March 4 at 9:36 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 4 at 3:42 p.m., 5500 block of Girard Avenue North
• March 4 at 5;55 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 6 at 5:41 p.m., 5400 block of 69th Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• March 1 at 6:04 p.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
HIT AND RUN:
• March 1 at 12:35 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and John Martin Drive
• March 7 at 12:18 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
FRAUD:
• March 1 at 6 p.m., 7000 block of Grimes Avenue North
• March 1 at 4:33 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• March 2 at 5:50 a.m., 6000 block of Person Drive
• March 2 at 11:27 a.m., 500 block of 69th Avenue North
• March 3 at 1:34 p.m., 7200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 4 at 10:30 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• March 1 at 6:48 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 4 at 8:15 a.m., 6100 block of Colfax Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 1 at 9:28 a.m., 6800 block of Lee Avenue North
• March 7 at 11:42 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• March 4 at 1:25 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• March 6 at 9:18 p.m., intersection of Highway 100 and 57th Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 4 at 6:08 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
IDENTITY THEFT:
• March 5 at 8:51 a.m., 5200 block of 70th Circle North
