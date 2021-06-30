Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 14-21:

THEFT:

• June 14 at 2:23 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• June 14 at 2:12 p.m., 5200 block of France Avenue North

• June 14 at 6:19 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

• June 15 at 11:35 a.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• June 16 at 9:51 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• June 16 at 4:35 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• June 17 at 8:03 a.m., 2800 block of Freeway Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 14 at 1:57 a.m., 3200 block of Poe Road

• June 16 at 9:39 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• June 17 at 12:39 a.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• June 18 at 1:11 a.m., intersection of 54th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North

FRAUD:

• June 17 at 2 p.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• June 16 at 1:13 a.m., 5600 block of Northport Drive

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• June 15 at 2:14 p.m., 5900 block of Aldrich Avenue North

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:

• June 14 at 10:53 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle

• June 18 at 9:55 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• June 17 at 8:39 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

