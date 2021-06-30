Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for June 14-21:
THEFT:
• June 14 at 2:23 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• June 14 at 2:12 p.m., 5200 block of France Avenue North
• June 14 at 6:19 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• June 15 at 11:35 a.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 16 at 9:51 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• June 16 at 4:35 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• June 17 at 8:03 a.m., 2800 block of Freeway Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 14 at 1:57 a.m., 3200 block of Poe Road
• June 16 at 9:39 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• June 17 at 12:39 a.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• June 18 at 1:11 a.m., intersection of 54th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North
FRAUD:
• June 17 at 2 p.m., 7100 block of Unity Avenue North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• June 16 at 1:13 a.m., 5600 block of Northport Drive
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• June 15 at 2:14 p.m., 5900 block of Aldrich Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:
• June 14 at 10:53 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle
• June 18 at 9:55 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 17 at 8:39 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.