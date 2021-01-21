Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Jan. 4-11:

THEFT:

• Jan. 4 at 6:02 a.m., 800 block of 65th Avenue North

• Jan. 4 at 12:01 p.m., 5300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 4 at 12:42 p.m., 3800 block of 57th Avenue North

• Jan. 5 at 9:12 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North

• Jan. 5 at 3:26 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Jan. 5 at 5:37 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 5 at 9:33 p.m., 7100 block of Kyle Avenue North

• Jan. 5 at 11:14 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 6 at 9:06 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 3:37 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• Jan. 7 at 1:41 p.m., 5500 block of Oliver Avenue North

• Jan. 7 at 2:25 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Jan. 8 at 3:24 p.m., 3800 block of 54th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• Jan. 4 at 12:45 p.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE:

• Jan. 7 at 1:50 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Jan. 5 at 5:55 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

• Jan. 6 at 11:58 a.m., 1800 block of James Circle North

INELIGIBLE VOTER KNOWINGLY VOTES:

• Jan. 4 at 12:10 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

ASSAULT:

• Jan. 4 at 10:06 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

BURGLARY:

• Jan. 4 at 5:49 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Jan. 4 at 6:08 p.m., 5200 block of Ewing Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Jan. 5 at 11:18 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

HIT AND RUN:

• Jan. 4 at 2:11 p.m., intersection of Northway Drive and Xerxes Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Jan. 6 at 11:25 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Jan. 8 at 12:08 a.m, 6400 block of James Circle North

