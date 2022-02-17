Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7:
THEFT:
• Jan. 31 at 9:43 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Jan. 31 at 11:29 a.m., 5100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m., 5400 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 2 at 6:45 p.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Feb. 2 at 9:57 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 3 at 7:04 a.m., 6100 block of Scott Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 6:58 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY:
• Feb. 2 at 1:18 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 31 at 5:47 p.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10
• Feb. 4 at 9:45 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 5 at 11:47 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
NEGLECT OR CHILD ENDANGERMENT:
• Jan. 31 at 5:51 p.m., 5500 block of Knox Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:
• Feb. 1 at 12:05 a.m., 6800 block of Fremont Place North
• Feb. 1 at 10:20 a.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 2 at 2:50 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Lane North
• Feb. 4 at 4:03 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Jan. 31 at 2:41 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 2 at 7:56 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• Feb. 3 at 7:51 a.m., 4400 block of 58th Avenue North
• Feb. 3 at 7:04 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North
NONCONSENSUSAL DISSEMINATION OF PRIVATE SEXUAL IMAGES:
• Jan. 31 at 3:41 p.m., 6200 block of Kyle Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 1 at 11 a.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Feb. 2 at 2:40 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS/ILLEGAL WEAPON:
• Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., 5700 block of Fremont Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 1:13 a.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Feb. 2 at 9:46 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
