Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the week of Nov. 16-23:

THEFT:

• Nov. 16 at 10:20 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Nov. 16 at 2:01 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 16 at 3:08 p.m., 5800 block of Irving Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 4:03 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Nov. 16 at 3:14 p.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 7:12 a.m., 5300 block of 47th Street North

• Nov. 17 at 7:22 a.m., 5500 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 8:33 a.m., 5300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 17 at 2:32 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 17 at 7:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 18 at 1:48 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Nov. 19 at 4:22 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 8:12 a.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

• Nov. 22 at 7:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 22 at 7:16 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

CHECK FORGERY:

• Nov. 18 at 4:46 p.m., 5400 block of Knox Avenue North

TRAFFIC COLLISION:

• Nov. 16 at 1:28 a.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 16 at 10:51 a.m., 5400 block of Girard Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• Nov. 18 at 10:32 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Dupont Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 11:44 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Nov. 16 at 10:34 a.m., 4200 block of 62nd Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 3:02 p.m., 3100 block of Lawrence Road

TRESPASS:

• Nov. 17 at 7:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FRAUD:

• Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 17 at 7:59 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 16 at 1:35 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Nov. 21 at 6:56 p.m., intersection of 51st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard

ARSON:

• Nov. 18 at 7:48 p.m., 7100 block of Bryant Avenue North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

